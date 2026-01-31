Seven grand gates to stand tall on key Lucknow entrance routes

Rooted in history and evolving as a modern urban hub, Lucknow, which has the famed Roomi Gate, Akbari Gate, Alambagh Gate, and the historic gateway at Mehmoodabad House, will open a new chapter in its cultural journey as the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct seven monumental entrance gates on major roads leading into the state capital. Lucknow’s identity has long been intertwined with its gateways, including the Roomi Darwaza (gate). (FILE PHOTO )

Named Sangam Dwar, Nandi-Ganga Dwar, Surya Dwar, Vyas Dwar, Dharm Dwar, Krishna Dwar, and Shaurya Dwar, each gate will symbolise the heritage of an important spiritual or historical destination linked to that particular route.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with urban development and housing department officials on Friday evening, directed to ensure that anyone entering Lucknow immediately experiences the cultural depth and civilisational richness of Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that gateways should draw heavily from traditional Indian architecture and craftsmanship.

The designs will incorporate carved stonework, ornate pillars, murals, fountains, artistic lighting, and landscaped green zones. All gateways will prominently display the official emblem of Uttar Pradesh.

Sangam Dwar will come up on the Prayagraj route (Raebareli Road). It will be inspired by the Triveni Sangam and Kumbh traditions. Nandi-Ganga Dwar will stand tall on the Varanasi route (Sultanpur Road), reflecting the spiritual aura of Kashi Vishwanath. The Ayodhya route (Barabanki Road) will have Surya Dwar, symbolising Lord Ram and the Suryavansh lineage.

Vyas Dwar will be built on the Naimisharanya route (Sitapur Road), associated with ancient sages and scriptures. Dharm Dwar will come up on the Hastinapur route (Hardoi Road), representing the land of the Mahabharata. There will be ‘Krishna Dwar’ on the Mathura route (Agra Road), dedicated to Lord Krishna’s legacy and ‘Shaurya Dwar’ on the Jhansi route (Unnao Road), celebrating valour and Bundelkhand’s warrior history.

Once the new entrances are completed, the City of Nawabs could well be known as the City of Gates in the future.

Officials have also been instructed to maintain high construction standards and coordinate closely with the National Highways Authority of India and other agencies for required approvals.

The state government plans to fund the project through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

The agencies to execute the work will be selected later and the deadline is likely to be decided at that time.

Once completed, the new gateways are expected to reinforce Lucknow’s image as a city where every approach road tells a story—of faith, mythology, history and civilization—etched in stone, said one of the officials who attended the meeting.

