Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya
lucknow news

Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya

Police say the accused did this in protest of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19; vigil intensified in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid
A group of people threw holy books, meat, inflammatory posters and other objectionable items at the religious places (Pic for representation)
A group of people threw holy books, meat, inflammatory posters and other objectionable items at the religious places (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Seven people were arrested for throwing meat, holy books and inflammatory posters at four mosques and a dargah in UP’s Ayodhya in an attempt to stir riots in the district, said senior police officials on Thursday.

They said the accused did this in protest of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19. After this incident, the police intensified vigil in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said the incident occurred on April 26-27 intervening night when a group of people threw holy books, meat, inflammatory posters and other objectionable items at the religious places in Kashimiri Mohalla, Ghosiyana Ram Nagar, Tatshah, Eidgah Civil Lines and Gulab Shah Dargah.

The police team was immediately pressed into action and the culprits were arrested with the help of CCTV footages. The footages showed eight people on four motorcycles but detailed investigation revealed that 11 people were involved in the incident, he said.

He said the mastermind of the incident Mahesh Kumar Mishra, was nabbed. The six others arrested were identified as Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Goud alias Gunjan, Brijesh Pandey, Shatrughan Prajapati and Vimal Pandey while efforts were on for the arrest of four others.

The entire planning was done by Mahesh Kumar Mishra, who wanted to take revenge for the Jahangirpuri incident by disturbing law and order situation before Alvida ki Namaz and Eid. All the accused gathered at Brijesh Pandey’s house on April 26 night and left in five groups on five motorcycles, said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother

    PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandmother. The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child's mother and the complainant is his mother. The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter's clothes and harassed her.

  • Shopping ahead of Eid in old Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)

    City markets abuzz with Eid charm

    After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.

  • Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology. The first is terrestrial survey that entails going to the locations in mobile vans with light weight scanning systems on tripods while the other is using drones from the sky. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology

    All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.

  • Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor

    PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.

  • Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has discussed the options with senior state leaders, according to a senior party functionary. (FILE PHOTO)

    Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh

    The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out