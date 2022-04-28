Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Seven people were arrested for throwing meat, holy books and inflammatory posters at four mosques and a dargah in UP’s Ayodhya in an attempt to stir riots in the district, said senior police officials on Thursday.

They said the accused did this in protest of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19. After this incident, the police intensified vigil in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said the incident occurred on April 26-27 intervening night when a group of people threw holy books, meat, inflammatory posters and other objectionable items at the religious places in Kashimiri Mohalla, Ghosiyana Ram Nagar, Tatshah, Eidgah Civil Lines and Gulab Shah Dargah.

The police team was immediately pressed into action and the culprits were arrested with the help of CCTV footages. The footages showed eight people on four motorcycles but detailed investigation revealed that 11 people were involved in the incident, he said.

He said the mastermind of the incident Mahesh Kumar Mishra, was nabbed. The six others arrested were identified as Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Goud alias Gunjan, Brijesh Pandey, Shatrughan Prajapati and Vimal Pandey while efforts were on for the arrest of four others.

The entire planning was done by Mahesh Kumar Mishra, who wanted to take revenge for the Jahangirpuri incident by disturbing law and order situation before Alvida ki Namaz and Eid. All the accused gathered at Brijesh Pandey’s house on April 26 night and left in five groups on five motorcycles, said the SSP.