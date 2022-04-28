Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW Seven people were arrested for throwing meat, holy books and inflammatory posters at four mosques and a dargah in UP’s Ayodhya in an attempt to stir riots in the district, said senior police officials on Thursday.
They said the accused did this in protest of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19. After this incident, the police intensified vigil in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid.
Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said the incident occurred on April 26-27 intervening night when a group of people threw holy books, meat, inflammatory posters and other objectionable items at the religious places in Kashimiri Mohalla, Ghosiyana Ram Nagar, Tatshah, Eidgah Civil Lines and Gulab Shah Dargah.
The police team was immediately pressed into action and the culprits were arrested with the help of CCTV footages. The footages showed eight people on four motorcycles but detailed investigation revealed that 11 people were involved in the incident, he said.
He said the mastermind of the incident Mahesh Kumar Mishra, was nabbed. The six others arrested were identified as Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Goud alias Gunjan, Brijesh Pandey, Shatrughan Prajapati and Vimal Pandey while efforts were on for the arrest of four others.
The entire planning was done by Mahesh Kumar Mishra, who wanted to take revenge for the Jahangirpuri incident by disturbing law and order situation before Alvida ki Namaz and Eid. All the accused gathered at Brijesh Pandey’s house on April 26 night and left in five groups on five motorcycles, said the SSP.
-
Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother
PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandmother. The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child's mother and the complainant is his mother. The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter's clothes and harassed her.
-
City markets abuzz with Eid charm
After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.
-
Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology
All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.
-
Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor
PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.
-
Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics