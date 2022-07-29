3-day BJP training camp set to begin in UP today
Lucknow: For the second time in 18 hours, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) core committee met at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Thursday and is learnt to have finalised the names of candidates for the two legislative council vacancies in the state.
The core committee meeting took place ahead of the three-day party cadre’s training camp in Chitrakoot from Friday in which several Union ministers as well ministers in Yogi 2.o government, BJP chief JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Murlidhar Rao, the convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, are also expected along with many others. The BJP is expected to set the agenda for civic polls likely by year-end and for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also participate in the cadre training camp, after which the BJP is expected to announce the name of its new state chief.
“When so many senior leaders are coming (to Chitrakoot), then of course, we will sit and discuss many things,” a senior leader said.
The present state chief Swatantra Dev, a Kurmi OBC, has tendered his resignation after completing his three-year tenure. The BJP follows the concept of one man, one post and in line with the party plan, Swatantra who is the state’s Jal Shakti minister now, has quit paving the way for a new appointment.
However, in both the core committee meetings, Swatantra participated as the state chief and is also expected to be present for the cadre training camp in Chitrakoot in the same capacity.
“Till a new announcement, I am the state chief,” Swatantra Dev said after the core committee meeting and described the meet as a “usual practice”.
Other BJP leaders too said such core committee meetings were a regular practice in the party.
“In keeping with the standard practice, a panel of names would be sent to the party leadership which will then choose and make a formal announcement,” BJP leaders said. One of them said about 12 names would be sent for perusal of party leadership, out of which 2 candidates would be finalised.
It couldn’t be immediately known if the BJP would look to reward Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has now parted ways with the Samajwadi Party and to whom the BJP government has extended a ‘Y’ category security cover.
The nomination process for these two vacancies in the Upper House of the state legislature has started from Monday, and voting, if required, will be held on August 11.
Based on its strength in the U.P. assembly, the BJP is expected to win both the seats comfortably. That is the reason why there is a long list of claimants from within the party against these two vacancies in the Upper House, where the BJP already has a brute majority. It has 72 members in the 100-member legislative council.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
