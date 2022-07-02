SGPGI opens separate account for AB-PMJAY beneficiaries
In order to ensure successful implementation of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) a separate account has been opened by the premier medical institute for the beneficiaries.
The Ayushman Bharat Yojana aims to help economically vulnerable citizens who are in need of healthcare facilities. It was rolled out in September 2018 to cover about 50 crore citizens of the country.
The virtual account has been named Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. Two separate reception-cum-registration counters have been earmarked and adequately signposted for PMJAY at PMSSY Block, SGPGIMS and Apex Trauma Centre, a press release of the institute read.
It further read, at SGPGIMS beneficiaries are provided with an approximate estimate of the expenditure by the treating doctor in terms of the provisional diagnosis, based on which specific package is blocked and registered on the portal of AB-PMJAY.
To ensure cashless benefit continuity and to meet all additional expenses over and above the package rate for the diagnosis/management/treatment of the beneficiary, another account is opened and a 25% additional amount over the package is provided to the beneficiaries. So far over 6400 beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY have availed treatment at PGI. It amounts to more than ₹13 crore.
In order to felicitate the exemplary contribution of SGPGIMS under AB-PMJAY scheme in SGPGIMS, Dr R Harsvardhan, nodal officer, AB-PMJAY and head, hospital administration has been awarded by Sangeeta Singh, CEO-SACHIS, AB-PMJAY, Uttar Pradesh.
