SGPGIMS doctors remove 1.25-kg brain tumour in complex surgery

Surgeons at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) performed a rare surgery by successfully removing a massive brain tumour weighing around 1.25 kg from a 23-year-old man, helping him live a normal life again. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The patient, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, was suffering from an unusually large tumour that had grown through the skull and protrude outward, causing a prominent swelling on his forehead and abnormal bulging of the eyes. The condition had left him socially withdrawn due to his appearance.

He was admitted to SGPGIMS, where doctors first reduced the tumour’s blood supply prior to surgery through a neuro-intervention, significantly lowering the risk of excessive bleeding.

The complex surgery was carried out on November 29 by a multi-disciplinary team led by the neurosurgery department, including prof Arun Kumar Srivastava, prof Kuntal Kanti Das and Dr Swarjit, with support from Sister Vandana. The team also included head and neck surgeon prof Amit Kesari, plastic surgeon Dr Anupama, and the anaesthesia team led by Dr Sumit, Dr Sapna and Dr Nidhi. The team successfully removed the giant tumour in its entirety.

Following the surgery, the patient made a complete recovery and was discharged on December 9. Prof Arun Kumar Srivastava said, “The patient can lead a normal life now. The patient had hidden the growth on his head for a long time due to social stigma but one should not hide a growth in any part of the body as tumours can be cancerous too.”