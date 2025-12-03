Shadows of Time: Lensman Ajaish Jaiswal captures the soul of Lucknow's Residency

Lensman Ajaish Kumar Jaiswal has come up with his 11th solo photo exhibition, Shadows of Time, and this time he has captured the majestic Residency in Lucknow through his lens. Ajaish Kumar Jaiswal with guests during the photo exhibition Shadows of Time underway at Kokoro Art Gallery in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

Thirty photos are on display in the exhibition at Kokoro Art Gallery, which has been curated by architect-educationist Vandana Sehgal.

“The monochromatic palette heightens the emotional resonance of each frame, allowing the Residency to emerge not simply as a historical structure but as a living archive,” says Vandana and adds, “Through the choreography of light, Ajaish reframes silence, geometry and perspective into a visual language that invites viewers to pause and reflect.”

One photograph, showing the 1857 Mutiny ruins – bathed in the colours of the glowing sunlight – is presented in colour, while the remaining photos are in black and white.

On why the lensman chose to showcase monochrome photos, Aiajsh says, “The monochrome photos of the historical building take you on a journey through time, showcasing its lights and shades. I have clicked these photos in different time periods for several years. The lights and shapes of these ruins keep fascinating me and everything I see a new aspect in it.”

He says visiting the historical building takes him to time travel. “We see dilapidated buildings, gun and cannon shots, graves all over and when you connect deeply with them you actually start feeling about it past when it was in full glory.”

Previously, he has held multiple solo exhibitions on Imambaras in Lucknow and Kathak dance form. “My endeavor is to showcase the classic history of Lucknow and the treasure trove it has to the world. I will be a very satisfied person if I’m able to drive Lucknowites to these heritage monuments. A large number of locals are still unaware of what we have!”

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sanjay Kumar, Director General, Public Enterprises, Uttar Pradesh and Secretary, UP Human Rights Commission in presence of Prasar Bharti chairman Navneet Sehgal, lensman Anil Risal Singh and other art lovers.

The exhibition will conclude on December 10.