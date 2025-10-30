Shivaji’s museum in Agra to serve as symbol of India’s valour, self-respect: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials concerned to complete the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra by January 2026 at all costs to ensure timely inauguration. CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to finish the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum’s construction by January 2026. (HT File)

He said the museum would serve as a symbol of India’s valour, self-respect, and cultural magnificence, emphasising every gallery should reflect the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh.

“The museum should not remain a static display, but evolve as a living, interactive experience where visitors can connect with India’s glorious past. Each gallery must include thematic and technology-driven presentations that turn visitors into active participants,” Yogi said during a review of the project, expressing satisfaction with the progress.

Highlighting the ‘Shivaji and the Great Escape Gallery’, the CM directed that the historic escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Agra Fort be recreated using 7D technology, digital sound, light, and visual effects for visitors.

He said the ‘Gallery of Pioneers’ should preserve and display memorabilia, artifacts, and documents related to the freedom fighters of 1857. The gallery should honour the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Nana Saheb, Tatya Tope, and other heroes through modern digital displays, he added.

Referring to the ‘Festivals Gallery’, CM Yogi said it should bring to life the major festivals of Uttar Pradesh -- Mahashivratri and Dev Deepawali in Kashi, Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Rangotsav in Braj, and Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

He further said that the ‘Gallery of Rivers’ should depict faith, culture, and folk life surrounding sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu and Ghaghra, while sections such as ‘Devasur Sangram’ should showcase Indian philosophical interpretations of creation, religion, and human values.

Yogi further directed that an ‘Agra Gallery’ be developed to highlight the city’s architectural and cultural legacy, allowing visitors to experience Mughal architecture, Braj culture, and modern Agra. He also ordered the setting up of an ‘Orientation Gallery’ to introduce visitors to the museum’s vision, Shivaji Maharaj’s life, and the socio-cultural milieu of his time.

The CM directed the culture department and construction agencies to review progress of the construction work weekly.