Shivakumar questions PM over BJP leaders Constitution change remarks

LUCKNOW: Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acting against those in his party who were indicating that the BJP needed over 400 seats to change the Constitution. Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar (HT)

Shivakumar said that while the prime minister was now saying that there would be no change in the Constitution, he had not taken any action against those making such statements.

He said that during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, people had raised unemployment, inflation, and the poor condition of farmers as the biggest problems in the country.

He further said that the BJP government was making false promises to the poor, farmers, and youth while Priyanka Gandhi, during her visit to Bengaluru, urged him and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise women’s welfare, seeking a guarantee to fulfill the promises made by the Congress.

Listing the schemes implemented in Karnataka, Shivakumar challenged the BJP government to highlight any schemes they had brought for the poor. He said that the Congress government in Karnataka was providing 10 kg of food grain to the poor. “We are also giving ₹2,000 per month to 1.20 crore women under the Griha Laxmi scheme, along with 200 units of free electricity to 50 lakh families under the Griha Jyoti Yojana,” he said.

“The unemployed youth are receiving an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, and women are benefiting from free travel under the Shakti Yojana,” he added.

He said that Karnataka’s population was 6.7 crore and the state’s budget was ₹3.7 lakh crore. Out of this amount, ₹52,000 crore had been earmarked for development works.