Shivpal Yadav launches new political group Yadukul Punarjagran Mission
Addressing a press conference announcing the launch of the organisation, Yadav said the organisation was not for or against any political party. It will fight for the cause of social justice
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation “Yadukul Renaissance Mission (Yadukul Punarjagran Mission)”.
The development comes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He launched the outfit with former member of Parliament (MP) DP Yadav.
Addressing a press conference announcing the launch of the organisation, Yadav said the organisation was not for or against any political party. It will fight for the cause of social justice.
While Shivpal is patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the mission.
“We will soon be constituting the unit of mission across the state and country,” Yadav said.
Among the issues which the new outfit is going to take up include the demand of caste census and formation of ‘Ahir (Yadav) regiment’ besides others.
Yadavs are considered as core vote bank of Samajwadi Party and the formation of new outfit is seen as an obvious attempt to woo the community.
When asked if the formation of the organisation was an attempt to target the Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and damage his vote bank, DP Yadav said,“No, it’s not for targeting Akhilesh Yadav or dividing (Yadav votes). It’s an attempt to unite”.
-
Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya
As the rest of the state is marred with controversies, Mandya district showed a different picture altogether, as Muslims and Hindus came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a show of harmony, news agency ANI reported. Read: Contrasting scenes at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka on Ganesh Chaturthi At such a time, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together in Mandya to celebrate the festival together, setting an example.
-
Important for this generation to understand customs: Shwetha Srivatsav
Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year. An ardent devotee, she shares the importance that Ganesh Chaturthi and the deity hold for her and her family: “My daughter, Ashmitha, turned five this year. She is at an age where she can understand about festivals and their significance. It is really important for this generation to understand our customs and follow them.”
-
Tamil Nadu: Schools, educational institutes shut in four districts due to rain
In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur- have been shut, officials said on Thursday. Read Oppn seeks govt stand on Chennai-Salem e-way IMD's predictions According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.
-
Rajasthan to constitute India’s first social and performance audit authority
The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a specialised social and performance audit authority to conduct social audit of schemes, a first-of-its-kind in the country. The state cabinet approved the proposal during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The area of operation of the authority will be the entire state of Rajasthan, while the administrative department will be finance.
-
Human trafficking cases: Goa tops list per lakh population, reveals NCRB data
Goa has the highest rate of human trafficking cases per lakh population, the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2021 revealed. According to the data compiled by the NCRB, Goa records one case of human trafficking per lakh population as against the national average of 0.2cases. Goa has recorded 15 cases of human trafficking in which 38 victims - all adult women and Indian nationals - were rescued for a population of 15.6lakh.
