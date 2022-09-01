Shivpal Yadav launches new political group Yadukul Punarjagran Mission

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation “Yadukul Renaissance Mission (Yadukul Punarjagran Mission)”.

The development comes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He launched the outfit with former member of Parliament (MP) DP Yadav.

Addressing a press conference announcing the launch of the organisation, Yadav said the organisation was not for or against any political party. It will fight for the cause of social justice.

While Shivpal is patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the mission.

“We will soon be constituting the unit of mission across the state and country,” Yadav said.

Among the issues which the new outfit is going to take up include the demand of caste census and formation of ‘Ahir (Yadav) regiment’ besides others.

Yadavs are considered as core vote bank of Samajwadi Party and the formation of new outfit is seen as an obvious attempt to woo the community.

When asked if the formation of the organisation was an attempt to target the Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and damage his vote bank, DP Yadav said,“No, it’s not for targeting Akhilesh Yadav or dividing (Yadav votes). It’s an attempt to unite”.