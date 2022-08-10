Shivpal Yadav's son appointed chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav's son Aditya has been appointed the party's state chief.
The party shared the appointment letter on Twitter Tuesday, and expressed hope its state executive would be formed soon.
Shivpal Singh Yadav floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 following a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
However, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, they came together and Shivpal Yadav contested from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on the SP symbol and got elected.
But the differences resurfaced during the presidential election after which the Samajwadi Party issued a letter stating that Shivpal Singh Yadav was free to go anywhere.
Ludhiana | CWG medallists Vikas, Lovepreet leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi
After making India proud in the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, Ludhiana's celebrated weightlifter Vikas Thakur, who bagged a silver medal in the 96-kg category, is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 13. Excited to meet the PM, Thakur left for Delhi two days before the scheduled meeting of the CWG winners and participants with PM Modi.
Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs
Inspecting the sewage treatment plant of the municipal corporation in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology.
No interview, oral test for level-6 posts in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, officials said. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs, they said. “The recruitment against these Level-6 posts shall now be made on the basis of written test only,” an official spokesman said.
BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'politicising' the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour. The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party. Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party also blamed the BJP for 'lowering' the prestige of national flag.
Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents. Former councillor Parminder Mehta said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased.
