Shoe hurled at SP Maurya during election meeting

Agra A man who was among the audience, hurled a shoe at national president of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party and former minister in UP cabinet Swami Prasad Maurya while the latter was addressing a gathering near a temple in Doki area about 30 kilometres from here on Friday afternoon. Swami Prasad Maurya was addressing a gathering near a temple in Doki area about 30 kilometres from Agra on Friday afternoon (Pic for representation)

Swami Prasad Maurya was in Doki to campaign for Hotam Singh Nishad, candidate of Rashtriya Soshit Samaj Party, one of the nine candidates in contest in this constituency comprising the rural belt of Agra district .

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The man was nabbed by police present on the spot but continued to raise slogans against Swami Prasad Maurya. He took out a black cloth from his pocket and waved it as police dragged him away from the spot.

The meeting had a thin attendance and only about 100 people were present. The accused who was sitting in the second row (as seen in a video going viral), suddenly bent down to take out a shoe and rose to hurl it on Swami Prasad Maurya addressing the gathering.

The shoe struck the tripod of mobile to record the speech which fell. There was chaos and before those on the podium could react, the man raised the slogan ‘Swami Prasad Maurya Murdabad’ but was caught by police .

Supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya chased the man and thrashed him but he was taken away from the spot.

It may be recalled that Swami Prasad Maurya had been in a row because of his statements, including those on Sanatan dharma and religion.

Police were questioning the man in custody and further details were awaited.