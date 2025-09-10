Shrimad Bhagwat’s true message is to remain devoted to Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapurana’s true message is to remain devoted to Sanatan Dharma in all circumstances. He described the scripture as a guide to wisdom, devotion, and liberation. CM Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

Addressing the concluding session of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapurana Gyan Yajna at Gorakhnath Temple, held in the memory of Yugpurush Mahant Digvijay Nath and Mahant Avaidyanath, the CM underlined the timeless relevance of the discourse.

He noted the narration, first delivered 5,000 years ago by Swami Shukdev Ji to King Parikshit, freed the monarch from the fear of death and has since served as a medium of salvation for countless followers of Sanatan Dharma.

“According to India’s Rishi tradition, being born in Bharat is rare, and being born human here is even rarer. Our Sanatan Bharat gave the world the Shrimad Bhagwat, a sacred text that explains life’s mysteries and teaches knowledge, devotion, and the path to liberation,” Adityanath said.

He added, “The true message is that we must remain steadfast in our commitment to Dharma and the nation, never bowing, never halting, never faltering in our dedication to Sanatan Dharma and Bharat.”