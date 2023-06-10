Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Bhadri ex-royal meets plaintiff, assures support to legal battle

Uday Pratap Singh of the erstwhile Bhadri royal estate in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh met Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, at the residence of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Visen in New Delhi on Thursday and decided to take responsibility for pleading of the matter and a related case. This claim was made by Visen on Friday. Uday Pratap Singh with VVSS chief JItendra Singh Visen and family members. (SOURCED)

The development comes days after Rakhi Singh wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and sought permission for euthanasia over false propaganda against her.

Uday Pratap Singh is the father of former Uttar Pradesh minister and sitting Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.Visen is the uncle of Rakhi Singh, who along with Varanasi-based four women, including Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, and Lakshmi Devi, filed the case in the court of civil judge (senior division) Varanasi in August 2021, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Sthal in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Visen is the pleader in the case on behalf of Rakhi Singh.

Uday Pratap Singh assured that he himself would handle the case, said Visen, adding that other royal families of the country will also stand in solidarity with Rakhi Singh on this important issue related to Sanatan Dharma.

In a statement, Visen said that “Bade Raja Uday Pratap Singh” visited the residence of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh’s founder/chief Jitendra Singh “Visen” in Delhi and met his (Visen’s) family and discussed the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter in detail. This discussion lasted for about two hours, the statement said.

Visen that after discussion with the family, Raja Saheb decided to take responsibility of pleading of the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi and a related case, the statement added. (The statement refers to the suit filed by Visen’s wife Kiran Singh as the next friend of the deity seeking permission for daily worship of Adi Vishweshwar in the Gyanvapi complex).

Welcoming and respecting the move, the Visen family decided to hand over the responsibility of the pleader of Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case to Uday Pratap Singh, Visen said in the statement.

Visen said that it was also decided that on behalf of the Visen family, a team of about 46 advocates would be constituted to further strengthen the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The team will look after the case in Varanasi court.

A team of advocates will also be constituted to look after the case in the Allahabad High Court, besides three well-known senior advocates will look after the case in Supreme court.

The names of the advocates will be announced before the court opens in July, Visen said.

Visen said after the assurance by Uday Pratap Singh, Rakhi Singh has changed her mind but did not elaborate.

The Shringar Gauri case is being heard in the Varanasi district court.