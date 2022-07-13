Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today
VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Senior advocate Harishankar Jain presented his counter arguments before the court in favour of the petitioners’ stand that the case is maintainable, said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who accompanied him along with advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, advocate Sudhir Tripathi, the four petitioners and others during the hearing.
Harishankar Jain said, “The suit has been filed seeking permission for daily darshan and worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. Thus it is clear that the suit is about daily darshan and poojan. It is neither for possession, nor for expelling anyone. We seek permission that arrangement of daily darshan and poojan at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as it was there by 1993, be restored.”
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, one of the advocates for the four Hindu women, assisted senior advocate Harishankar Jain when he presented counter arguments in the court.
“The Muslim side raised an objection (in their arguments) what is image, what is swayambhu. Referring to Shastrik law and a judgement of the Supreme Court, we explained the importance of Kashi for Hindus, image, Swayambhu Jyotirlinga, pran pratishtha before the court,” said Jain.
Jain added: “We will continue to present our arguments on July 14, the next date of hearing fixed by the court.”
Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India for building roads in the state. Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects.
Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet
A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet. The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.
Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days
Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam. This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”
3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured
A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child's uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident. The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added. Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt's lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator.
Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety
Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm. Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.
