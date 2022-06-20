Shun protests, Kashi DM appeals to people
VARANASI District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Sunday appealed to the people not to be part of any violent demonstration or else strict legal action would be taken against them.
He said that the people who were arrested during the violent protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme were questioned by the police. On the basis of the investigation, suspects were bound down in rural police station areas. A list of those who came to the city and created nuisance was also being prepared.
He said that all sub divisional magistrates, police officers, tehsildars and station house officers held meetings with the village heads and coaching institute owners in their respective areas.
Clear instructions had been given to the coaching centre owners that no person should disturb law and order, he said.
Sharma said that everyone was being made aware through various media that no damage should be done to public properties, buses or trains, otherwise strict action would be taken. Such people would be deprived of all government jobs in future.
The officials have asked the rural public representatives to give a message to all the general public that no person from any village should come to Varanasi city for protest. In case any one tries to disrupt law and order, strict legal action will be taken.
“No one opposing the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme has the right to damage any government or private property by coming out on the streets and affecting the business of the residents,” said Sharma. “If any person is opposed to the scheme, then he should adopt a peaceful method. If anyone has to give a memorandum or a written letter, it should be handed over peacefully to the concerned officers,: he said.
