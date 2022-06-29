Sikh delegation meets UP CM, shows gratitude for govt’s efforts towards justice for ’84 riots victims
LUCKNOW A 51-member Sikh delegation met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Tuesday and expressed gratitude towards the state government’s efforts to provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur.
So far, 14 accused had been arrested by the SIT probing the killing of 127 Sikhs in Kanpur during the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the country on October 31 1984. The SIT was constituted by the CM for providing justice to the riot victims.
Members of the delegation said this initiative had raised hopes of justice to the riot victims after 38 years. They requested that all the accused be punished through trial.
The delegation led by Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh of Patna Sahib Gurdwara comprised other members including UP State Minorities Commission chairman Sardar Parvinder Singh, Baba Tarsem Singh of Gurdwara Nanakmata Sahib, Lucknow Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga and Sardar Surjit Singh Oberoi.
Families of four riot victims, who were also part of the delegation, also met the chief minister. The CM gave them an assurance that the state government was committed to provide justice to the victims by punishing the accused.
-
‘Why this haste to rename Aurangabad after so long?’
The last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government, of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, is being viewed as “purely political” by the city's residents. “What was the Shiv Sena doing since 1988, when Bal Thackeray declared his desire to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar?” asked Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. “The Sena has since been in power for two terms.” Interestingly, district president of the Sambhaji Brigade, Ramesh Gaekwad, agreed with Jaleel.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
-
49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity. The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation.
-
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
-
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
