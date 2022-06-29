Sikh delegation meets UP CM, shows gratitude for govt’s efforts towards justice for ’84 riots victims

LUCKNOW A 51-member Sikh delegation met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Tuesday and expressed gratitude towards the state government’s efforts to provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur.

So far, 14 accused had been arrested by the SIT probing the killing of 127 Sikhs in Kanpur during the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the country on October 31 1984. The SIT was constituted by the CM for providing justice to the riot victims.

Members of the delegation said this initiative had raised hopes of justice to the riot victims after 38 years. They requested that all the accused be punished through trial.

The delegation led by Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh of Patna Sahib Gurdwara comprised other members including UP State Minorities Commission chairman Sardar Parvinder Singh, Baba Tarsem Singh of Gurdwara Nanakmata Sahib, Lucknow Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga and Sardar Surjit Singh Oberoi.

Families of four riot victims, who were also part of the delegation, also met the chief minister. The CM gave them an assurance that the state government was committed to provide justice to the victims by punishing the accused.