SIR: 4.78 lakh of 27.94 lakh voters on draft rolls in Lucknow to get notices

Out of the 27.94 lakh total voters whose names appeared in the draft electoral rolls in Lucknow district, nearly 4.78 lakh will be served notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, requiring them to produce documentary evidence to prove their eligibility, officials said on Wednesday. This process will begin on Thursday. The enumeration phase of the SIR exercise began on November 4 in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Across UP, the EC will issue notices to 10.4 million (1.04 crore) voters whose names could not be matched or linked during the mapping exercise with the voter list of the last SIR conducted in 2003. These names were provisionally included in the draft rolls, UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa had said. The final electoral list will be published on March 6.

When the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the draft rolls for UP on January 6, Lucknow recorded the highest drop of 30.04% in the number of voters and Ghaziabad was next with 28.83%.

The total number of voters in nine assembly constituencies of Lucknow district came down from 39.94 lakh (3.99 million) to 27.94 lakh (2.79 million) as the names of over 12 lakh or 1.2 million voters (1,200,138) were deleted on a number of grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms. “The notices will be printed and handed over to the respective booth level officers (BLOs) who will provide them to the all unmapped voters of their booth personally. They will urge unmapped voters to provide certain documents to establish that they belong to their assembly seat,” Lucknow’s additional district magistrate (administration) Shubhi Singh said.

The other urban regions of UP that witnessed a high percentage of deletions were Kanpur Nagar (25.50%), Prayagraj (24.64%), Meerut (24.65%), GB Nagar (23.98%) and Agra (23.25%).

In Lucknow, the district election office will send notices to about 4.78 lakh electors whose names were present in the October 2025 draft list but not found in the 2003 voter list when the last SIR exercise was conducted in UP. All these electors will be required to provide some documents to establish that they were very much here (in Lucknow) but somehow could not make it in the 2003 electoral list, an official said. Officials said the notices will be generated automatically, in line with ECI guidelines.

“The notices will be delivered to the unmapped voters by the BLO on their doorstep. Once the voters receive the notice, they will then have around seven days, after which their hearing will be held by the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO). The details of this will be specified in each notice sent out,” ADM Singh further said.

Each notice will specify the date, time and venue of the hearing that a voter needs to attend, she said. Out of 3,994,535 electors listed on October 27, 2025, only 2,794,397 submitted enumeration forms by December 26, 2025.

Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters: 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted and 128,242 accounted for deaths.

For the revision process, Form 6 is meant for first-time voter registration, Form 6A for registration of migrant voters, Form 7 for raising objections to the inclusion of a name or seeking deletion of an existing entry, and Form 8 for change of residence, correction of entries, replacement of voter ID card, or marking a voter as disabled.

