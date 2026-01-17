SIR: Four urban seats have 2.94 lakh out of Lucknow’s 4.80 lakh unmapped voters

Four urban assembly constituencies – Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North and Lucknow Central – have 2.94 lakh out of Lucknow district’s 4.80 lakh unmapped voters who will be served notices under the Special Intensive Revision exercise following the publication of the draft electoral rolls, according to data available with district election officials here. Lucknow recorded the highest drop of over 30% in the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission on January 6 following the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The unmapped voters are those whose details were not found in the 2003 voter list. The notices will require them to provide documentary evidence to prove their eligibility to retain their names in the final electoral rolls to be published on March 6.

This process was rolled out on Thursday. They are required to submit their responses within seven days, an official said on Friday.

The Lucknow East assembly constituency has the highest percentage of unmapped voters in the state capital at 18.25%. In absolute numbers, there are 84,449 unmapped electors in the Lucknow East Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Lucknow West has the second highest percentage of unmapped voters at 16.58% (77,969 in absolute numbers). Lucknow North assembly constituency has 15.98% (79,731) unmapped voters.

Lucknow Central has 13.98% unmapped voters ( 51,998 in absolute numbers).

The BJP’s OP Srivastava had won the Lucknow East assembly seat in a by-election in 2024.

The Samajwadi Party’s Arman Khan won the Lucknow West assembly seat in 2022 and his party colleague Ravidas Mehrotra bagged the Lucknow Central seat. The BJP’s Neeraj Bora retained the Lucknow North assembly seat in 2022.

“The apathy was more on the part of electors from the heart of Lucknow which are described as urban pockets. The booth level officers had walked extra miles to cover a number of unmapped electors. Factors that contributed to the high number of unmapped voters from the urban areas were a number of high-rises and service class voters who keep coming and going because they have transferable jobs. A large number of women voters were also there. These married women were not able to provide documents of their parents (place), from where they had voted before their wedding,” said additional district magistrate Shubhi Singh on Friday.

The largely rural Bakshi Ka Talab assembly seat has 47,164 unmapped voters (9.53%) from where BJP’s Yogesh Shukla won the contest in 2022. Sarojini Nagar has 56,311 unmapped electors (9.35%), Lucknow Cantonment has 29,790 unmapped voters (8.15%), Malihabad (reserved seat) has 28,773 unmapped voters (7.81%0, and Mohanlalganj (reserved seat) has a total of 23,859 unmapped voters (6.65%).

Lucknow recorded the highest drop of over 30% in the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission (EC) on January 6 following the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision.

According to official data, Lucknow registered a 30.04% decrease followed by Ghaziabad with 28.83%.

The names of over 12 lakh or 1.2 million voters (1,200,138) were deleted in Lucknow on a number of grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms, according to the data made available by district magistrate Vishak G.

Out of 3,994,535 electors listed on October 27, 2025, only 2,794,397 submitted enumeration forms by December 26, 2025. Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters: 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted, 128,242 (3.21%) as deceased, 49,046 (1.23%) as duplicate entries, 427,705 (10.71%) as untraceable and 59,290 (1.48%) did not return forms after collecting them.