SIR has no constitutional basis, says UP Congress

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra on Saturday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme had no constitutional basis and was a BJP-sponsored scheme aimed at “stealing votes”. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and other senior party leaders at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday (Mustaq Ali/HT)

Addressing a press conference alongside Congress MPs Kishori Lal Sharma and Ujjwal Raman Singh and party senior leader PL Punia here, Mishra said after party MP Rahul Gandhi’s press conference earlier this year on August 7, when he raised concerns over “vote theft”, the Congress party launched a nationwide campaign to expose electoral manipulation across states.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the recent Haryana assembly elections, Mishra claimed that 2.5 million votes of the 20 million total voters were stolen, meaning that one in every eight votes was stolen. “A total of 5,21,619 duplicate voters have been identified in Haryana. The Election Commission claims to have software to remove duplicates—so why isn’t it working?” she asked.

“There are 66 votes, 501 votes, and 108 votes in the same addresses, totalling 19,26,351. There are 11,24,177 fake photo votes. In fact, what Rahul Gandhi said about vote chori was proven,” she said.

Mishra stated that 3,50,000 voters who cast their votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have had their votes cancelled just before the Assembly elections.

UP Congress had launched a signature campaign as part of the nationwide campaign between September 15 and November 8, under the “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” campaign. It got 17,95,370 signatures of state residents, which were being sent to Delhi. A “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the last week of November, and on that day, 50 million signatures from across the country will be submitted to the President of India.

Mishra said in Bihar, despite submitting forms and necessary documents, people’s names are missing from the voter list. The names of those who are not BJP voters have been weeded out and removed from the list, she added.

“Ironically, after the first phase of voting in Bihar, Doordarshan wrote on X that the NDA had taken a huge lead in the first phase. The question is, how did they know in advance that the NDA was leading when the counting has not begun yet, and the second phase of elections is yet to begin. Such statements further strengthen our allegations of vote theft,” she said.