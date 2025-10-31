SIR: How poll panel will go about the job, engage with Uttar Pradesh voters

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday spelt out how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission of India released the schedule for SIR in the state on October 27, he said. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral Navdeep Rinwa said Election Commission of India released the schedule for SIR in the state on October 27 (FILE PHOTO)

During the SIR, booth level officers (BLOs) will contact all voters in their polling station and provide each voter with a two-copy enumeration form. BLOs will visit each voter’s home at least three times to distribute and collect the forms.

The enumeration form will contain the voter’s name, EPIC number, part number, serial number, assembly constituency and state entries, the CEO said. The photo will also be pre-printed. The voter can also affix their latest passport-size photograph to the counting form.

The voter will fill in other details in the enumeration form with information from the last SIR of the 2003 electoral rolls. In case of any difficulty in filling in the details, assistance can be sought from the BLO.

The voter can check his or her name or that of a relative in the 2003 voter list through the Election Commission of India’s portal http://voters.eci.gov.in/. In case his or her name is not in the 2003 voter list, his or her details can also be filled in on the enumeration form either by himself/herself or with the BLO’s help.

After filling out the counting form, one copy of the self-signed form or signed by an adult relative will be given to the BLO. The other copy, signed by the BLO, will be given to the voter/adult relative as a receipt.

The voters are not required to provide any documents during the distribution and collection of counting forms. The voters who fill out their details on the counting form and submit it to the BLO will be included in the documented voter list.

The voters are requested to enter their entries correctly in the counting form provided by the BLO and make it available on time, according to the CEO.

All voters whose names could not be matched/linked with the voter list of the last special intensive revision will be issued a notice for hearing by the electoral registration officer (ERO) of the respective assembly constituency.

DOCUMENTS FOR REGISTRATION

During the hearing before the electoral registration officer, the voter will be required to submit one of the following documents:

* Any identity card/pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central government/state government/public sector undertaking.

* Any identity card/certificate/record issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/public sector undertaking before July 1, 1987. Birth certificate issued by a competent authority.

* Passport or the matriculation/educational certificate issued by a recognised board/university. The permanent residence certificate issued by a competent state authority.

* Forest rights certificate.Other Backward Class/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe or any other caste certificate issued by a competent authority.

* The National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) can also be for registration.

* The family register prepared by the State/local authorities.

* Any land/house allotment certificate issued by the government.

* Aadhaar as per the instructions issued by the Commission vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol. II dated September 9, 2025 (Annexure II) will apply.

* The draft of the electoral rolls will be published on December 9. The period for filing claims and objections will be from December 9, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

* The voter can file a claim/objection during the period for filing claims and objections.

* The first appeal filed by a voter aggrieved by the electoral registration officer’s decision will be heard by the district magistrate. A second appeal against the decision of the DM will be heard by the chief electoral officer of the state.

* The final publication of the electoral rolls will be done on February 7, 2026.