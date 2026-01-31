SIR: Notices generated for over 3.98 lakh voters in Lucknow, hearings completed for 45000

LUCKNOW Out of 4.78 lakh unmapped electors in Lucknow district’s nine assembly seats, notices have been generated for 3,98,749 voters and hearings completed for 45,000, and their data is being uploaded daily, said additional district magistrate (ADM) Shubhi Singh. Unmapped voters are those whose details were not found in the 2003 voter list. The notices will require them to provide documentary evidence to prove their eligibility to retain their names in the final electoral rolls to be published on March 6. (Pic for representation)

Unmapped voters are those whose details were not found in the 2003 voter list. The notices will require them to provide documentary evidence to prove their eligibility to retain their names in the final electoral rolls to be published on March 6.

“Notices will be sent till February 21 and the last date for hearing the elector’s reply is February 28. If any electors fail to appear before the officer on a given date, they may feel free to turn up the following day or thereafter. But they must complete the task before the last date, which is February 28,” she said.

“In Lucknow, 171 electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) are doing daily hearings of unmapped electors at their respective designated places like tehsil, block and booth. To facilitate electors putting up in other states/cities, relaxation is given to them to send their family members or any acquaintances with their authorised letter/documents so that they can be easily mapped,” said the ADM.

Four urban assembly constituencies – Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North and Lucknow Central – have 2.94 lakh (61%) of Lucknow district’s 4.80 lakh unmapped voters who will be served notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise following the publication of draft electoral rolls, according to data available with district election officials here.

Lucknow recorded the highest drop of over 30% in the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission (EC) on January 6, following the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the SIR.

According to official data, Lucknow registered a 30.04% decrease followed by Ghaziabad with 28.83%.

The names of over 12 lakh or 1.2 million voters (1,200,138) were deleted in Lucknow on a number of grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms, according to the data made available by district magistrate Vishak G.

Out of 3994535 electors listed on October 27, 2025, only 2794397 submitted enumeration forms by December 26, 2025. Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters: 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted, 128,242 (3.21%) as deceased, 49,046 (1.23%) as duplicate entries, 427,705 (10.71%) as untraceable and 59,290 (1.48%) did not return forms after collecting them.

CHECK YOUR NAME ON LIST

As per the ECI’s instructions, a special campaign will be organised on January 31 (Saturday) from 10:30am to 4:30pm at all 4,132 polling stations in the district to facilitate voters to make corrections on the voter list.

The public is requested to be present at their respective polling booths and check their names in the draft electoral roll. If a voter’s name is not in the draft list, they should fill out Form 6 along with a declaration and submit it to their BLO or apply online through voters.eci.gov.in.

A citizen who attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2026, or attains this age on any subsequent qualifying dates in 2026 – April 1, July 1 or October 1 – may also claim, in advance, from the date of this notification, inclusion of their name in the electoral roll in Form 6. The same will be considered and decided upon in the relevant quarter with reference to the respective qualifying date.