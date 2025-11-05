SIR of electoral rolls begins in Uttar Pradesh, final voter list on Feb 7

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Uttar Pradesh with the distribution of enumeration forms by booth level officers (BLOs) in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state on Tuesday. The SIR of the electoral rolls is being conducted simultaneously at 1,62,486 booths in 403 UP assembly constituencies. (For Representation)

Confirming it, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief electoral officer Amit Singh said the BLOs visited the households in rural and urban areas to hand over the enumeration forms and guide people in filling in the same. There was no report of any glitches during the exercise. “The UP CEO office is monitoring the distribution of enumeration forms and collecting regular feedback from the district officials,” he said.

The BLOs also enlightened people about the voter registration portal and voter helpline app so that every eligible citizen can fill in their voter application form through an online medium. The people also made calls on the helpline1950 announced by the ECI to assist the people in filling in the enumeration forms and queries regarding SIR.

The SIR of the electoral rolls is being conducted simultaneously at 1,62,486 booths in 403 assembly constituencies. According to the ECI data, currently there are approximately 15.44 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh. The details of all voters will be verified. Duplicate entries, deceased persons and those who have migrated will be removed from the electoral rolls.

“The wrongful inclusion of foreigners will be also addressed during the SIR. The names of new voters, who are eligible for voting according to the norms of the ECI, will be added in the voters list,” he said.

The exercise will involve 1.62 lakh booth level officers appointed by the Election Commission, 1.93 lakh booth level agents representing political parties, 2,445 EROs (electoral registration officers), AEROs and 75 district election officers. They will carry out mapping of the 2003 electoral rolls with the 2025 poll rolls. The previous SIR in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in 2003.

The distribution and collection of enumeration forms by BLOs will be carried out from November 4 to December 4. Publication of draft electoral rolls will be done on December 8. Claims and objections will be invited from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The notice phase is from December 9 to January 31, 2026. The publication of final electoral rolls will be done on February 7, 2026.