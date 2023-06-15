Gangster Jeeva murder: SIT fails to submit report as deadline ends

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 7 killing of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva (48) inside a Lucknow court room failed to submit its report to the state government as the one-week deadline for doing so ended on Wednesday (June 14). The government had directed the SIT to submit its findings within a week by June 14. (For Representation)

The state government had formed the SIT hours after Jeeva’s killing on June 7 night. The government had directed the SIT to submit its findings within a week by June 14. The SIT is headed by additional director general of police (technical) Mohit Agarwal while Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury and inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar are its other members.

An SIT member confirmed on Thursday that the report was not yet submitted without divulging any further details. When contacted, SIT head Mohit Agarwal refused to comment. However, another senior cop privy to the development said on Tuesday that the SIT had completed its enquiry and it could submit the report any time.

He had also said the process of recording the statements of as many as 10 police personnel deployed to bring Jeeva from Lucknow district jail to the court and some other cops deployed to ensure security of the court had already been done.

He said the recreation of crime scene to understand the sequence of events and circumstances in which the shootout took place had also been done. He said SIT head Mohit Agarwal will compile all the facts and decide on submitting the report.

Earlier, the SIT visited the crime scene inside the court room of SC/ST court at the old high court building, which is now part of the Lucknow district and sessions court premises, on Wednesday (June 7) night itself.

The SIT got the crime scene recreated on Thursday (June 8) and later recorded the statements of 10 police personnel on Thursday and Friday. Likewise, the statements of four other local police officials, including additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, were recorded on Monday (June 12).

To recall, gangster Jeeva was shot dead allegedly by one Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav (26) who entered the court in the garb of a lawyer. In the shootout, three more people, including two head constables Lal Mohammed and Kamlesh Chowdhary and an 18-month-old girl Lakshmi, were also injured. The girl is still undergoing treatment at the King George Medical University’s trauma centre.

