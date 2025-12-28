Sitapur father-son murder: Two arrested; hunt on for 4 others

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the gruesome murder of a father-son duo in Fatehpur Matinpur village under the Imliya Sultanpur area of Sitapur district, officials said on Sunday. Four other suspects involved in the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, are still absconding. Two accused have been arrested, while the remaining four are absconding. (For representation)

Chhote Khan alias Akhtar, 65, and his son Maisar Khan, 45, were first shot and then had their heads crushed with bricks, police said, terming the incident “extremely heinous” and premeditated.

According to police, Chhote Khan and Maisar were returning to their native village after securing bail from an SDM court when they were allegedly surrounded and attacked near the village panchayat building by villagers Ramu, his brother Jhagdu alias Ajaypal, and their associates -- Vikat alias Shyamlal, Nagesh alias Nanga, Shivpoojan and Kamta.

A senior police official said the assailants allegedly opened fire on the father-son duo and then assaulted them with bricks. When the victims tried to flee to save their lives, they were chased, overpowered and their heads were crushed.

According to Sitapur additional superintendent of police (south) Durgesh Singh, the post-mortem examination confirmed that Chhote Khan sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while Maisar suffered two bullet injuries -- one in the abdomen and another in the palm.

The ASP said that on the complaint of Chhote Khan’s son-in-law Mehfooz, a case was registered against six named accused. “Five police teams were formed to arrest the accused. Ramu and Jhagdu have been arrested, while the remaining four are absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab them,” he added.

Maisar’s wife Malka said their son Asad narrowly escaped death. She alleged that the attackers tried to stop Asad and fired at him, but the bullet missed its target. Asad managed to flee and hid in a sugarcane field to save his life.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family. The last rites of the father-son duo will be performed in the Mitauli area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

As the incident triggered panic in Fatehpur Matinpur village, police and PAC personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.