Sitapur murders: Remaining sibling detained, cops’ theory under scanner

In the gruesome murders in Sitapur district, police detained the younger brother of the deceased, Ajit Singh, for interrogation, on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Cops also took Ajit to the crime scene as part of the investigation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Sitapur police took the step after Ankit Singh, brother of the deceased woman, Priyanka Singh, questioned the police theory that blamed Anurag Singh for the six murders.

Six people were found dead at their residence in Sitapur village in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Anurag Singh, 45, his wife, Priyanka Singh, 40, mother Savitri Singh, 62, and three children Aarna, 12, Aadvik, 8 and Aarvi, 7.

Claiming to have solved the murder mystery, the district police chief of Sitapur had claimed on Sunday that Anurag Singh, 45, had shot himself dead after killing his mother, wife and three children, aged between 7 and 12 years, in a Sitapur village early on Saturday morning, apparently in a fit of rage after a confrontation with family members on Friday night.

Cops had also stated the man’s younger brother survived as he locked himself in a room after sensing trouble.

The post-mortem examination report of all the six deceased raised a question mark on the murder theory of the police, said Ankit Singh.

Anurag used to do organic farming on 100 bigha land of which he owned 45 bigha. He had taken 55 bigha on lease, while his wife Priyanka Singh worked in an insurance firm in Lucknow and had returned to the village along with her children on Friday.