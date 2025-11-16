Six dead in 24 hours as two major crashes rock Lakhimpur Kheri

In two separate road accidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, six people lost their lives within 24 hours. Three students were run over by a speeding truck on the Gola–Khutar National Highway on Saturday afternoon, while three friends died late Friday night when a car rammed into their motorcycle in the Bheera area. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Gola Pratiksha Tripathi, Gola kotwali inspector Ambar Singh, Gola BJP MLA Aman Giri and others rushed to the CHC and consoled the grieving families. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the first incident, three students riding a scooter were killed after a speeding truck ran over them on the Gola–Khutar National Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near the Hyderabad police station area, where all three died on the spot.

According to police, the truck was overtaking a tractor-trolley when it collided head-on with the scooter coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the two victims were left at the spot, while the third was dragged by the truck’s front wheel and thrown nearly 50 metres away. The scooter remained lodged beneath the truck and was dragged for about 150 metres before the vehicle stopped. The driver fled the scene immediately afterward.

Hyderabad police station in-charge Sunil Malik said the deceased were identified as Daraksha (18), her friend Sahiba (18) and Sahiba’s niece Khadija (14), all residents of Belahi village under Neemgaon police limits.. He added that Sahiba was a first-year BA student and Deedar was in her second year at Cane Growers Nehru PG College.

He said 14-year-old Khadija, Sahiba’s niece, had recently gone to stay with relatives in Sansarpur. Sahiba had gone there after college to bring her back, and after spending about two hours with the relatives, the three were returning to Bilhari when the accident took place. A team from the Hyderabad police station reached the scene and took the victims to the Gola Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Earlier, three friends returning home late Friday night were killed when a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle in the Bheera police station area. The collision occurred around 2 am and was so forceful that the bike was hurled several feet away and shattered into pieces on the road.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Gupta (35), Hasib (25), and Sandip Shukla (28). Rohit was a resident of Pahadiya. All three were employed with a private bus service—Rohit and Hasib had been driving the bus for seven years, while Sandip worked as the conductor.

On Friday, after completing their final trip from Palia to Lakhimpur, they were heading home when the accident took place near Khaira Transport Kothi.

Bhira police inspector Gopal Narayan Singh along with his staff rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. Rohit Gupta and Hasib died on the spot while Sandip Shukla succumbed to his injuries on the way to district hospital from Bijua health center.

Bhira police said a case had been lodged in the matter and investigations into the case were on. The car had been taken into custody.

Local MLA Aman Giri stated that two major accidents claiming six lives within 24 hours was “a matter of deep concern”.