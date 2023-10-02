Six killed in clash over land dispute in UP’s Deoria

GORAKHPUR Six people were killed after two groups clashed over a land dispute in Fatehpur village of UP’s Deoria on Monday morning. Several vehicles were damaged and arson incidents were reported in the district following the clash, said officials. •Family members mourn after six people, including five of a family, were killed over a property dispute, in Deoria district, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The violence erupted after the brutal murder of a former zila panchayat member Prem Chand Yadav by one Satya Prakash Dubey. In retaliation, the Yadavs killed five members of Dubey’s family. The mob vandalised some vehicles and set ablaze cattle sheds.

The incident took place at 7am after a heated verbal exchange between Dubey and Yadav over a long pending dispute of agricultural land.

Officials said Satya Prakash Dubey and his brother Sadhu Dubey were residents of Lehra Tola area of Fatehpur village.

Two years ago, Sadhu Dubey had sold his land to Prem Chand Yadav of Abhaipur Yadav Tola and had settled in Gujarat.

However, Satya Prakash Dubey claimed that is younger brother was not mentally sound enough to sell the land while Yadav was eager to take possession.

On Monday, Yadav reached the land in bid to take possession, which was opposed by Satya Prakash Dubey and his family. The dispute turned violent and Yadav’s throat was slit. In retaliation, the Yadavs attacked Dubey’s house and opened fire resulting in the death of five members of his family, said cops.

The deceased were identified as Satya Prakash Dubey, 54, his wife Kiran 52, two daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani,10, and one son Gandhi, 15. Dubey’s eight-year-old son, Anmol, was in a critical condition and referred to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the grieving families. He directed authorities to ensure appropriate medical treatment for the injured.

He also asked the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

The CM directed commissioner/IG to expedite a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the culprits.

According to reports, both Dubey and Yadav families had registered complaints with local police and revenue officials to resolve the land dispute.

District magistrate Akhand Partap Singh confirmed that all major disputes between Prem Chand Yadav and Satya Parkash Dubey were resolved and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, additional SP Rajesh Kumar said police had carried out raids on various hideouts of the culprits and no complaint was registered by any group yet. Priority of the police was to restore peace in the village, he added.

Though heavy force was deployed, tension prevailed in the village.

SP (Deoria) Sankalp Sharma said four people had been detained and PAC jawans have been deployed in the area.

Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar confirmed that 14 people had been detained and their interrogation was underway.

The CM was monitoring the investigation from his camp office in Gorakhpur, he added.

“I am camping in the village and investigation is going on. Fourteen people have been detained for questioning,” said Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary (home). Senior officials of the state government also rushed to the village after the incident.

