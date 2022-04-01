Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi

Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said.

The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer.

About ₹7.37 lakh of the looted ₹8 lakh, an SUV, two bikes, two country made pistols, one each of 312 bore and 315 bore with two cartridges of each were also recovered from them.

On March 24, bike-borne miscreants, posing as police personnel, stopped grocery trader Tabrez Alam on the pretext of checking in Kabirchaura area and looted ₹8 lakh from him. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the suspected criminals and the white colored four-wheeler used in the incident were identified on the basis of CCTV footage. With the help of footage and surveillance, the team tracked and nabbed them.

Those arrested were Abu Haider Ali, Mehndi Hasan, both residents of Bhopal; Imran Ali Baig of Ajmer, Ghulam Zakir Jafri of Bhiwandi, Syed Abutarab Ali of Vayalpad in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and Mohammad Qasim of Paltan area in Sehore.

Ganesh said a police team will be sent to Bhopal for documentation of the gang that is active in the neighbouring state.

Abu Haider, the kingpin of the gang and his accomplice Mehndi Hassan are both residents of Bhopal.

Speaking about their modus operandi, Ganesh said the gang members posed as policemen and committed the crime. Later, they took refuge in another state where they stayed for one or two days. The gang members always conversed in coded language.

Led by surveillance cell incharge inspector Anjani Kumar Pandey, a police team comprising sub inspectors Rajkumar Pandey, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, head constable Pramod Singh and 14 more cops ensured the arrest of the looters. A reward of ₹50,000 will be given to the police team, said Ganesh.