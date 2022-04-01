Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said.
The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer.
About ₹7.37 lakh of the looted ₹8 lakh, an SUV, two bikes, two country made pistols, one each of 312 bore and 315 bore with two cartridges of each were also recovered from them.
On March 24, bike-borne miscreants, posing as police personnel, stopped grocery trader Tabrez Alam on the pretext of checking in Kabirchaura area and looted ₹8 lakh from him. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the suspected criminals and the white colored four-wheeler used in the incident were identified on the basis of CCTV footage. With the help of footage and surveillance, the team tracked and nabbed them.
Those arrested were Abu Haider Ali, Mehndi Hasan, both residents of Bhopal; Imran Ali Baig of Ajmer, Ghulam Zakir Jafri of Bhiwandi, Syed Abutarab Ali of Vayalpad in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and Mohammad Qasim of Paltan area in Sehore.
Ganesh said a police team will be sent to Bhopal for documentation of the gang that is active in the neighbouring state.
Abu Haider, the kingpin of the gang and his accomplice Mehndi Hassan are both residents of Bhopal.
Speaking about their modus operandi, Ganesh said the gang members posed as policemen and committed the crime. Later, they took refuge in another state where they stayed for one or two days. The gang members always conversed in coded language.
Led by surveillance cell incharge inspector Anjani Kumar Pandey, a police team comprising sub inspectors Rajkumar Pandey, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, head constable Pramod Singh and 14 more cops ensured the arrest of the looters. A reward of ₹50,000 will be given to the police team, said Ganesh.
-
With no Covid restrictions, Lucknow temples decked up for Navratri rush
After a two-year gap, this Navratri is all set to be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions. Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “This year, by the grace of God, temples will remain open for devotees.” Temples of Maa Kali in Chowk, Ghasiyari Mandi and Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Bakshi Ka Talab are expecting a good crowd this year. This year Mata ki Chowkis, kirtans and jagrans would be also back.
-
Large number of tech education, pharmacy colleges shut down in last 2 years
In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted all fields including education. In the last two years, 396 technical education colleges under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education have been shut down due to less number of admissions. The condition is similar with respect to pharmacy and engineering colleges. This means that in the last two years, a total of 396 technical colleges have shut down in Maharashtra.
-
Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
As per India Meteorological Department officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Speaking about the weather, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
-
Hours before inauguration, MMRDA renames one more Metro station in Borivali
Mumbai: Hours before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to flag off Metro 2A and 7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced that it is renaming one more station in Borivali owing to the demand from the locals. Mandapeshwar Metro station on line 2A will now be known as IC Colony Metro station, as demanded by locals. The names of several other Metro stations in Borivali, Kandivali and Malad were also changed.
-
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
