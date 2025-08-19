Six years on, Lucknow halves stray dog birth rate

From eight newborns for every 100 stray dogs in 2019 to under four now, Lucknow has nearly halved the birth rate of its street dogs. Officials attribute the change to the sterilisation programme launched by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in partnership with an NGO in September 2019. The LMC has responded to nearly 28,000 dog-related complaints since 2019 (Animesh Mishra)

While the overall stray population has risen from about 75,000 in 2019 to nearly 1.20 lakh in 2025, authorities say this is mainly due to the expansion of civic limits to adjoining villages. The steady fall in newborns and lactating females, they add, shows the drive is working.

The LMC roped in a private agency to carry out sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination. Dr. Piyush Patel, who heads the street dog programme, said the team operates on 60-65 dogs daily. “In December 2019, only 4.9% of dogs were sterilised. By 2025, the figure stands at 78–83%,” Patel said. He added that although the extended jurisdiction impacted the ratio in some areas, the programme has stayed on track.

Officials highlighted a steep decline in lactating strays. “In 2019, about 13% of female dogs were lactating. In May 2025, this fell to just 2%, showing sterilisation has slowed the birth cycle,” Patel explained.

Residents often ask how to recognise sterilised strays. After surgery, veterinarians notch the ear in a V-shape. “This mark assures people that the dog is sterilised and vaccinated,” Patel said.

Experts note stark differences in stray density. Cities average three stray dogs per 100 people, compared to seven per 100 in rural areas. “Lucknow’s falling newborn ratio sets an example for other cities. Without sterilisation, the numbers here would have spiralled,” LMC animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma said.

The civic body has sustained funding for the project. Till January 2023, it paid ₹950 per dog for sterilisation, vaccination, and catching. The rate rose to ₹1,250 per dog after 2023. Officials said the higher cost has not slowed work, as the long-term benefits include fewer births, reduced aggression, and better public safety.

According to Verma, the LMC has responded to nearly 28,000 dog-related complaints since 2019, including cases of dogs chasing people, attacking passers-by, or dog bites. “The numbers have reduced compared to before the drive, and this is directly linked to sterilisation and vaccination,” he said.

The corporation now plans a fresh survey of the stray population to gauge the programme’s impact. Officials expect data to confirm that fewer newborns and lactating females are stabilising the numbers. “Sterilisation and vaccination are slow, but they remain the only humane and effective methods to manage stray dogs. Lucknow’s progress over six years shows the city is moving in the right direction,” Verma said.