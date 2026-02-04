Slain contract killer’s criminal past spanned over 2 decades, police records show

Banarasi Yadav, the wanted contract killer and gang leader who was gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Varanasi late Tuesday night, had a long criminal history stretching back more than two decades, as per police records. Banarasi Yadav, who was killed in encounter in Varanasi on Tuesday night, had around two dozen serious criminal cases registered against him. (For representation)

Yadav, a native of Ghazipur district, was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest and was wanted in the sensational murder of Varanasi-based coloniser Mahendra Gautam in 2025. Investigators say Gautam was shot dead in Sarnath in an alleged contract killing that had triggered panic among local businessmen.

According to STF officials, Yadav had around two dozen serious criminal cases registered against him in Ghazipur, Varanasi, Sonbhadra and adjoining districts. These included multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy and violations under the Arms Act and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

Police records trace his alleged involvement in violent crime back to 2002, when he was booked for the murder of a relative in Ghazipur. Over the years, he was named in several high-profile cases, including the killing of a tyre agency manager in Varanasi in 2005, another murder in 2006, and the killing of a land dealer in 2010. In 2015, he was accused of opening indiscriminate fire with associates near Devkali block in Ghazipur, leaving two people dead and another injured.

After spending time in jail and remaining on the run, Yadav was arrested by the STF in Gujarat in 2022 in connection with an earlier murder case. He was later released on bail, after which he resumed coordinating violent crimes, including contract killings, police said.

STF sources said Yadav was intercepted near the Shivo underpass on ring road in Varanasi while allegedly heading to carry out another crime. During the exchange of fire, he was injured and later declared dead at a hospital. His associate managed to escape, and search operations are underway. A fresh case related to the encounter has been registered at the Chaubepur police station, and further legal proceedings are being carried out by local police.