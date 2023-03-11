Slight increase in U.P. temperature in coming days: Met

Fluctuating weather conditions are a cause for worry. The difference between day and night temperatures has increased to over 13 degrees Celsius and as a result, people are increasingly falling sick. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Met department has predicted that there will be a slight increase in temperature in the days to come. Isolated parts in the state may experience some rain around Tuesday as a trough in Westerlies runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Maharashtra across central Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada.

“Some parts of UP may experience rain on Tuesday that will bring down the temperature a little,” said Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow IMD.

Dr PK Gupta, former president IMA Lucknow said, “The temperature variation is not good for health. The influenza variant troubling people at present is such that people are taking more time to recover, so it is better to take precautions.

“I suggest children up to 5 years and adults over 55 years take extra precautions when going out in the morning and late evening. Do not kiss a child nor hug a baby unless you have cleaned hands and face when you return home.”

The maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital was 31.2 and 17.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature at 33.4 degrees Celsius, Varanasi (BHU) 33.1, Lakhimpur Kheri 33, Kanpur 32.4 and Agra 32.