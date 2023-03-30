Smart parking, valet service inaugurated at Lucknow’s Hazratganj

LUCKNOW Smart parking system-cum-app-based valet service was inaugurated in the basement of the multilevel parking lot at Hazratganj by UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Thursday. UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated the service on Thursday. (Sourced)

The district administration had invited start-ups for the upgrade of the parking lot. Thereafter, ParkMate, a UP-based startup, was selected to manage parking under the Lucknow Smart City project, said officials.

The basement parking lot has been revamped and fitted with CCTV cameras to ensure security while parking is FASTag enabled. Besides, additional parking space has been created for 100 cars, said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

The chief secretary said, “The government is running a programme to upgrade 75,000 seats of public toilets, community toilets and pink toilets between March 24 and 31. In this sequence, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has upgraded 7,668 toilet seats, including two toilets of Hazratganj parking. The LMC is also running three gaushalas, including Kanha Upvan, which has more than 9,000 cattle.”

After the programme, the chief secretary participated in a torch procession at Hazratganj. After the culmination of the procession, the CS handed over the torch to Sunil Mishra, chairman of Cleanliness Promotion Committee, with the responsibility of creating awareness about cleanliness.

“We welcome the upgraded parking system at Hazratganj. The focus of the administration has been on decongesting roads in the area,” said Vinod Punjabi, president, Hazratganj Traders’ Association. Earlier, employees of stores used to park their vehicles, primarily two-wheelers, on the footpaths or in the bylanes, as there wasn’t a designated area, he said.

“But now, the LMC has allocated separate space for them. The stakeholders of HTA are subsidising the cost of parking for employees and paying 50% of it. People working in Hazratganj now get to park their vehicle for ₹100 per month,” added Punjab.