Smriti Irani launches ‘Hello Kamal Shakti’ app for women in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani launched the ‘Hello Kamal Shakti’ mobile app in Lucknow on Saturday.

This app, along with a Whatsapp number 9534350350, will be leveraged to establish direct communication between women and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both feedback and suggestion can be shared on the number.

The mobile app was launched at an event ‘Dharohar - Kushal hathon ki safal udaan’ – organised at Lucknow’s Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Saturday.

More than 4,200 women artisans and weavers from 26 districts joined the party during the event in which minister of state for MSME Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh, general secretary BJP UP and MLC Ashwini Tyagi, co-convenor of artisan and weaver cell of UP BJP UP and chairperson of UPIDR Kshipra Shukla and UP BJP secretary Archana Mishra were present.

“Kshipra Shukla is the embodiment of nari shakti (women power), one who has successfully empowered thousands of families,” Smriti Irani said.

Irani also referred to various government schemes, including health insurance of ₹5 lakh to more than 6.25 crore people under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

“From the level of the organisation to the government, the BJP is trying to empower the society,” she said. UP minister Uday Bhan, while appreciating efforts of Kshipra Shukla, emphasised that the public welfare programmes of the UP and centre had positively impacted millions of lives.

“Every woman embodies Durga in herself and can undertake any task. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, programmes to further empower women are being accorded utmost importance,” said Shipra Shukla.

A book ‘Dharohar’ and website of the Federation of Indian Weavers and Artisans (FIWA) was also launched during the event. Apart from 4,200 artisans and weavers of 26 districts, 550 women of Tharu (a Scheduled Tribe) community were also present.