Soaked in colours of Cyprus

A troupe of six members from Cyprus, an island country in Western Asia, performed at the seventh edition of India-International Folk Festival at Kala Mandapam Auditorium, Lucknow. The musical extravaganza was jointly organised by Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Artistes from Cyprus performing in Lucknow (HT)

“The troupe presented Plasman, a dance-drama performance, that explored the evolutionary course of human life, from ancient to modern times through a fusion of movement and live music. The music in the performance had a diverse character and functioned as a separate entity, and it made the audience witness some intense episodes of dialogue and music,” said an organising member.

The members of the Cyprus group included choreographer Maria Kamberis, music composer Demetris Yaisemides and dancers Sophia and Diamanto.

“The event was one of its kind and it was a delight to witness the performance of artistes from a country that is known for its folk arts,” said veteran culture photographer Rakesh Sinha.

The event was inaugurated by Mandvi Singh, the first vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande, and regional director, Arvind Kumar.

Earlier during their visit, the Cypriot group performed in Shillong and will now be off to Jammu.