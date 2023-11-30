close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Soaked in colours of Cyprus

Soaked in colours of Cyprus

ByS Farah Rizvi
Nov 30, 2023 11:37 AM IST

A troupe from Cyprus performed at the India-International Folk Festival in Lucknow, presenting a dance-drama performance exploring the evolution of human life.

A troupe of six members from Cyprus, an island country in Western Asia, performed at the seventh edition of India-International Folk Festival at Kala Mandapam Auditorium, Lucknow. The musical extravaganza was jointly organised by Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

Artistes from Cyprus performing in Lucknow (HT)
Artistes from Cyprus performing in Lucknow (HT)

“The troupe presented Plasman, a dance-drama performance, that explored the evolutionary course of human life, from ancient to modern times through a fusion of movement and live music. The music in the performance had a diverse character and functioned as a separate entity, and it made the audience witness some intense episodes of dialogue and music,” said an organising member.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The members of the Cyprus group included choreographer Maria Kamberis, music composer Demetris Yaisemides and dancers Sophia and Diamanto.

“The event was one of its kind and it was a delight to witness the performance of artistes from a country that is known for its folk arts,” said veteran culture photographer Rakesh Sinha.

The event was inaugurated by Mandvi Singh, the first vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande, and regional director, Arvind Kumar.

Earlier during their visit, the Cypriot group performed in Shillong and will now be off to Jammu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out