Social justice still needs attention, says Meira Kumar

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Saturday said India continues to require urgent attention towards social justice, aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign on the issue. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, daughter of former deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, with senior Congress leaders during a programme marking his birth anniversary at the Congress office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

Speaking at a party office event marking the birth anniversary of her father Jagjivan Ram, Kumar said her travels across developed and developing nations showed that the need for social justice remains more pressing in India. “I have been to countries, developed, developing and poor as well. None I found need social justice but this country needs social justice and a lot has to be done.”

Citing ground realities, she said that in villages people often deny the existence of untouchability. “But when asked further, they point to separate handpumps and Baraat Ghar (marriage hall), which reflects its continued presence. That is why I say a lot still needs to be done,” she added.

She described the caste hierarchy as damaging, stating that the caste system of “oonch-neech” (social inequality) is like a creeper that destroys the tree it climbs.

Kumar, daughter of the Congress leader known as the party’s Dalit icon, said people can draw lessons from Jagjivan Ram’s life. Responding to claims that he did not receive due recognition, she said, “The greatest respect my father told me was freedom for the country. We work for people. Had we worked for respect, Babuji would not have gone to fight for freedom.”

She added that he (Jagjivan) viewed untouchability as a symptom, not the root issue. “Casteism is the real illness,” she said.

Turning to politics, Kumar referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi, where Ajay Rai, currently the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, was the party’s candidate. “Had there been no role of technology we would have said you an MP today. You fight with the tallest ones, you reached finish line, almost,” she said.

Rai had claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trailing in initial counting rounds. “The upcoming 2027 election will be of Congress,” he said.

Kumar referenced the freedom struggle. “British believed in divide, rule. They taught Jinnah, he learned to make another country. After dividing on Hindu-Muslim lines British further attempted on caste basis. Congress had Gandhi who planned a mass movement but this needed people. Here came Babuji, he convinced Dalits to join, form a collective force constituted by Dalits, Backward,” she said.

She also shared how she faced discrimination in Chennai when a political leader invited her to dinner. Hosts were uncertain which plate to serve her on due to caste beliefs. “We will eat. If they choose to break their plates afterward, why should that be our concern?” she said, rejecting the superstitions behind such prejudice.

Senior leaders including Anshul Avijit, son of Meira Kumar an Congress national spokesperson, party’s state incharge Avinash Pande, PL Punia, Tanuj Punia were present.