Social media influencer and moto-vlogger UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal: Lucknow, please do vote

‘Lucknow please do vote‘ Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya in Lucknow

The influencer was invited by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar for the Please Do Vote campaign ahead of the polling day on May 20. “I have passed by Lucknow many times during my rides, but didn’t have a chance to stay for this long. It was this time that I stayed for over a week and interacted with the youth, met officials and other creators. I was announced as the brand ambassador of SVEEP for Lucknow, the flagship program of the Election Commission of India, for voter education. So, I am now connected with the city like never before,” says Dobhal who attended the event that was held at KD Singh Babu Stadium in the city.

The influencer urged all the youngsters to cast their votes. “When I was asked to be a part of the initiative to make the youth value the power of each vote, I, along with my group, decided to create awareness and promote voter literacy across the country,” shares Dobhal.