Social workers, others protest eviction of Seva Sangh

Days after the eviction of the Sarva Seva Sangh premises here, social workers and people associated with the society held a meeting at Shastri Ghat on Tuesday protesting the administrative action. Former Congress MP Dr Rajesh Mishra said a strong protest would be taken out against such actions.

The Sangh’s national president Chandan Pal criticised the action and also the detaining of social workers who opposed it. He alleged that the administration forcibly evicted the premises even as the matter was sub-judice.

Urging the President of India’s to intervene in the issue, they submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate.

Sarva Seva Sangh Parisar Rajghat coordinator Ram Dheeraj Bhai said last Saturday morning, a team of district administration and railway officials, accompanied by police, visited the Sangh premises and asked people there to vacate the rooms. He alleged that the team members threw people’s belongings out of 30 houses located on the premises.

“Books of Sarva Seva Sangh Prakashan were thrown out in the open. Many of these books are rarest of the rare. The team didn’t listen to us,” they alleged.

In the last week of June, Northen Railway served a notice on the people living on the Sangh premises near Rajghat and alleged that the organisation had encroached a land of the railways.

