SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party (SP) ally Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“Yogi ji invited me and both he and Droupadi Murmu ji asked me to vote for her, Amit Shah ji called me and then met me and he too asked me to vote for Murmu but Akhilesh Yadav ji did not bother to either call me or invite me,” Rajbhar said.
The SBSP chief also referred to the July 7 meeting of the opposition parties that the SP hosted for their joint presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in which Sinha was present.
Rajbhar also spoke of July 8 meeting that CM Yogi Adityanath hosted in support of the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in which Murmu was present. Both the meetings were held in Lucknow.
Giving a chronology of events, he said: “On July 5, a ‘navratan’ (a leader from the coterie) of Akhilesh Yadav called our leader Arvind Rajbhar and said ‘you tread your path, we will tread ours (Aap apna dekh lo, hum apna dekh lengey). The next day, we got a call from the SP that we have been invited to the July 7 meeting. By evening, we were told that the meeting was cancelled. But we knew that the meeting was very much on.”
“The six SBSP MLAs, including me, came to Lucknow on July 7 and waited but we were never called. The other alliance partner of SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and its chief Jayant Chaudhary were at the meeting. But we were not. We realised that we were not needed,” Rajbhar added.
“...But then I got a call from Yogi ji. Went to the meeting and met both Yogi ji and Droupadi Murmu. Both said ‘because you fight for the backwards, vote for Murmu’. I politely told them that I will first have to discuss it with my party. I then announced that SBSP will take a call and make an announcement on July 12,” he said.
“Then I got a call from Amit Shah ji on July 12 in which he asked me ‘What happened to your decision. It’s July 12’. I told him that the decision was on hold because, in between, the unfortunate demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s wife had happened. Then the next day, I met Amit Shah ji in Delhi. He said you struggle for backwards and Murmuji is from the most backward community--Adavasi. I told him that on July 15 we will make the announcement,” Rajbhar added.
“So here I am making the announcement today (July 15) that the SBSP MLAs will vote for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections”, he said. When asked if this means that he has snapped ties with the SP, he said: “No, we are very much with the SP”.
Hitting out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Om Prakash Rajbhar said: “We were ready to go with the SP in the presidential elections but the party did not consider us worthy to be called at the meeting it held”.
Rajbhar said whenever in any alliance, he never made any bargains. “Of course, I ask for suitable opportunities for my party leaders,” he said. SBSP has six MLAs including Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. When asked if Abbas Ansari too would vote for Murmu, Rajbhar said: “Of course”.
He defended himself over his comments on Akhilesh Yadav and said: “What wrong did I say? I only asked him to come out of AC rooms and work among the public. I am like a lowly school teacher and working in the field and they are like university professors. I had campaigned in Azamgarh for 20 days but where were Akhilesh ji and his navratna (the coterie)?,”
Earlier, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief and Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav had announced that he will support NDA presidential candidate as the SP had not invited him to the meeting.
-
FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
-
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
-
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
-
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22. On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics