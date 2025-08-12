SP, BJP trade barbs over Fatehpur tomb vandalism, law and order

Allegations and counter-allegations flew in the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh assembly over the vandalism of a Fatehpur mausoleum, on the second day of the ongoing Monsoon session on Tuesday. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Lal Bihari Yadav had a heated exchange with chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, while the leader of the House and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the SP, alleging that it used to harbour criminals. Discussions underway in the UP legislative council on the second day of the Monsoon session. (HT Photo)

As the proceedings started, MLC Man Singh Yadav sought details of vacant teaching posts from minister for agriculture education and research Surya Pratap Shahi, sparking a heated exchange between Lal Bihari Yadav and Kunwar Manvendra Singh.

Some of the SP MLCs, including Jasmeer Ansari, raised issues related to protocols for the lawmakers and removal of inauguration stones with their names. Replying to this, Maurya said the matter will be investigated and action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, MLC Mukul Yadav raised the Fatehpur mausoleum issue, questioning the law and order situation in the state. “As per latest information, around 10 murders and nine rapes are committed in the state every day. The law and order situation in the state is in shambles. Yesterday, a group of people attacked a mausoleum in Fatehpur, which was barricaded, and that too in front of the police,” Yadav said.

Another SP MLC Kiranpal Kashyap also raised questions on the law and order, claiming that it is a struggle for the poor to get an FIR registered in the current regime. Lal Bihari Yadav alleged that the corruption was at its peak in police stations.

However, Maurya dismissed all the allegations pertaining to the law and order. “Since we have come to power in 2017, we have ensured stern action against criminals, and that is why the law and order situation in the state has improved. There is no denying that crimes happen, but swift action is taken against culprits,” he said.

“The previous SP regime was full of criminals and there was an atmosphere of fear in the state. All the criminals have relations with the Samajwadi Party, which is a sinking ship. The bubble of fake PDA has burst,” Maurya added.

Objecting to this, Lal Bihari Yadav asked Maurya to answer the question on law and order.