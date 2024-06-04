SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav lead in early trends from UP

Lucknow There was good news for Uttar Pradesh’s Safai family with Dimple Yadav and Akshay Yadav leading in the Braj region, in initial phase of counting in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. here were also early reports of Akhilesh Yadav leading in Kannauj and Aditya Yadav leading in Badaun. (ANI file photo)

Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP from Mainpuri who is married to former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was leading the BJP candidate and minister for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh. Akshay Yadav, the son of Rajya MP Ram Gopal Yadav, was leading in Firozabad, where he won in 2014 but lost in 2019.

There were also early reports of Akhilesh Yadav leading in Kannauj and Aditya Yadav leading in Badaun.

Out of the eight seats in Braj, the Bharatiya Janata Party won seven in 2019 and six in 2014. The Samajwadi Party won two in 2014 and one in 2019.