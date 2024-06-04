 SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav lead in early trends from UP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav lead in early trends from UP

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP from Mainpuri who is married to former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was leading the BJP candidate and minister for tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow There was good news for Uttar Pradesh’s Safai family with Dimple Yadav and Akshay Yadav leading in the Braj region, in initial phase of counting in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

here were also early reports of Akhilesh Yadav leading in Kannauj and Aditya Yadav leading in Badaun. (ANI file photo)
here were also early reports of Akhilesh Yadav leading in Kannauj and Aditya Yadav leading in Badaun. (ANI file photo)

Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP from Mainpuri who is married to former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was leading the BJP candidate and minister for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh. Akshay Yadav, the son of Rajya MP Ram Gopal Yadav, was leading in Firozabad, where he won in 2014 but lost in 2019.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

There were also early reports of Akhilesh Yadav leading in Kannauj and Aditya Yadav leading in Badaun.

Out of the eight seats in Braj, the Bharatiya Janata Party won seven in 2019 and six in 2014. The Samajwadi Party won two in 2014 and one in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav lead in early trends from UP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement