SP leader Ujjwal Raman Singh joins Congress, to contest Allahabad seat

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Ujjwal Raman Singh joined the Congress on Tuesday. Also, the Congress is set to field him as its candidate for the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat of Prayagraj. Ujjwal Raman Singh joins the Congress in the presence of Ajay Rai, Aradhana Mishra, and Avinash Pande at the Congress state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

“The Constitution is in danger. I have decided to join the Congress to defeat the BJP from Allahabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I will give the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat to the Congress,” said Ujjwal after joining the grand old party at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (UP in-charge) Avinash Pande inducted Singh into the Congress fold in the presence of UPCC president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

Ujjwal, the son of former MP Rewati Raman Singh, used the occasion to thank Congress’ top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for having faith in him and said he would make the best possible efforts to win the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, 17 have gone to the Congress quota while the Samajwadi Party will contest the 2024 polls on 63 seats.