SP MLA’s 23 crore assets in Azamgarh attached

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 14, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Police seized ₹23.42 crore property of mafia-turned-politician Ramakant Yadav in Azamgarh for alleged criminal earnings linked to illegal liquor activities.

Police have attached property worth 23.42 crore of mafia-turned-politician Ramakant Yadav in village Basahi Asarafpur in Mahul area of Azamgarh. Yadav is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in the district.

In a statement, the Azamgarh police said a police team led by superintendent of police (Rural) Chirag Jain and another team of revenue officials took the action under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act on the orders of district magistrate Ravindra Kumar-II.

On the instructions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, the police team reached Mahul and attached the land said to be worth about 23.41 crore. The SSP confirmed the development.

The police claimed Yadav bought the land using money earned through criminal activities. The property was attached in connection with an illegal liquor case. Police said that Yadav was an accused in a hooch tragedy that claimed seven lives. Also, Yadav is booked in 58 police cases.

