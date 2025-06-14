Police have attached property worth ₹23.42 crore of mafia-turned-politician Ramakant Yadav in village Basahi Asarafpur in Mahul area of Azamgarh. Yadav is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in the district. SP MLA’s ₹ 23 crore assets in Azamgarh attached

In a statement, the Azamgarh police said a police team led by superintendent of police (Rural) Chirag Jain and another team of revenue officials took the action under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act on the orders of district magistrate Ravindra Kumar-II.

On the instructions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, the police team reached Mahul and attached the land said to be worth about ₹23.41 crore. The SSP confirmed the development.

The police claimed Yadav bought the land using money earned through criminal activities. The property was attached in connection with an illegal liquor case. Police said that Yadav was an accused in a hooch tragedy that claimed seven lives. Also, Yadav is booked in 58 police cases.