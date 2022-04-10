SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that he was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims.
A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ‘ the entire party was not working for Muslims’.
Barq had also triggered controversies by his statements in the past. He allegedly defended Taliban by saying that they fought for independence of Afghanistan and equated it with independence of India.
A case of sedition was registered against him and later he accused the media of twisting his statement and said it was shown out of context.
On being asked about working of CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is doing work in UP, but on his terms, therefore, justice is not being done to Muslims in UP.”
Ayodhya glows in Ram Navmi fervour
Several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navmi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath did virtual darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi from Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he performed Ram Navmi puja. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed special puja with vedic rituals. At the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, 'jalabhishek'of Ram Lalla was done with milk and honey (charnamrit).
Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. “Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust, Ravindra Sinha.
Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS,, Ayurveda Practitioners. At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors.
Aide’s remark leads to speculation about Azam Khan camp’s unhappiness with Samajwadi Party
Speculation has surfaced in political circles of Uttar Pradesh about senior Samajawadi Party leader Azam Khan's camp being upset with the party to the extent that he may consider leaving it. Khan, 73, is the SP's Rampur MLA. The speculation came to the fore after Azam Khan's media incharge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said: “CM Yogi's comment was right that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail).”
TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB. In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection.
