Space feat by Lucknow’s son an inspiration for generations: Yogi

Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission is a milestone and an inspiration for future generations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday, while addressing a felicitation ceremony for the astronaut who received a rousing reception on his return to his hometown. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“After four decades, an Indian was given the opportunity to travel to space, and we are proud that this honour went to Lucknow’s son Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla,” Yogi said.

“Today’s event is not just a celebration of his return, but a step towards opening new doors for India’s future in space exploration,” he said.

The chief minister said earlier this field was a distant one for us.

“The date June 25 didn’t come at once. The mission had to be postponed (more than once). Can you imagine this being in Lucknow? You might not visit all places of the city, or the entire Uttar Pradesh, but he took 320 rounds of the earth,” he said, citing the difficulties of the space mission.

He emphasised that India’s space capabilities can significantly reduce disaster-related loss of life and property.

Pointing to challenges posed by climate change, erratic rainfall, lightning strikes, and floods, he said advanced satellite monitoring and remote sensing can enable early warnings and better preparedness.

“We are facing the challenge of climate change. Some places get excessive rain and others receive reduced average rainfall, impacting the crop cycle. Shukla’s trip to space and research will help in the future,” he said.

He revealed that he discussed these concerns with both Shukla and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who, too, was present at the programme.

“This is the time to strengthen our capabilities and not lag behind the world. If implemented effectively, space technology can not only reduce disasters but also improve farmers’ income and provide citizens with a better quality of life,” he said.

He said Uttar Pradesh would seek closer collaboration with ISRO to create more opportunities for students in the state.

“This is a historic day, and I am confident this mission will inspire our youth to aim higher,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister met Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla. In a post on X, UP Chief Minister Office wrote, “Today, at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla ji, the son of the nation, astronaut, and Group Captain, paid a courtesy visit after the successful operation of the historic Axiom4 mission and his safe return from the International Space Station.”

Scholarship in astronaut’s name

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a new scholarship in the name of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to support students from the state pursuing higher education in space technology. The announcement came during a felicitation ceremony for Shukla.

“Since Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first citizen of Uttar Pradesh to be a part of such a space mission, we will launch a scholarship in his name for students aspiring to advance their studies in space technology,” the CM said.