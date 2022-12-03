Speaker Satish Mahana calls all-party meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly’s winter session

Speaker Satish Mahana has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s winter session commencing on December 5.

During the meeting, the speaker will seek cooperation of leaders of all political parties for smooth conduct of the Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, the leaders of major political parties are likely to attend the meeting. The state government proposes to hold only three sittings of the House from December 5 to 7. But the leaders of major opposition parties are likely to demand a longer session.

The state government has decided to present the first supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 in the House on Monday. The business advisory committee of the House has been convened on Sunday to give final touches to the agenda. A meeting for making security arrangements during the session has also been convened on Sunday.