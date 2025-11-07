Special Intensive Revision in Uttar Pradesh: CEO asks officials to map voters from 2003 rolls in three days

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday warned of strict action against district election officers (DEOs) over negligence or disregard of Election Commission of India’s instructions at any level during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on Thursday. (FILE PHOTO)

He also directed that the mapping of voters listed in the 2003 electoral roll with the current one be completed within the next three days, according to an official statement.

The DEOs of districts with slower distribution of enumeration forms were instructed to expedite the distribution process.

The CEO was reviewing the progress of the Special Intensive Revision in 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in a meeting with DEOs through the virtual medium and provided the necessary guidelines.

He expressed displeasure over the unannounced absence of the district election officer, Shamli, at Thursday’s meeting and sought an explanation from him.

Rinwa told the district election officers that the process of adding or deleting names from the voter list should be completely transparent.

He appealed to all political parties and voters to actively cooperate in the SIR campaign.

He provided information to DEOs about the guidelines, schedules, and process provided by the Election Commission of India regarding the SIR. There should be no complaints of irregularities during the SIR.

The process of adding or deleting names from the voter list should be completely transparent. No ineligible person should be included in the voter list. Utmost vigilance should be exercised to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list, he said.

The DEOs informed the CEOs that they met representatives of political parties and informed them about the SIR process and the Commission’s instructions. All political parties have also been requested to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) who will assist the BLOs in the revision work.

The DEOs also said that they have completed the printing of enumeration forms. Districts with slower distribution progress were instructed to expedite the distribution process. The district officials were directed to instruct their booth level officers to download the advanced version 8.7 of the BLO app from Play Store and to mark the voters to whom the counting forms have been distributed on the app so that the distribution progress can be updated online.

‘BOOK A CALL WITH BLO’

For the convenience of voters, the Election Commission of India has provided the “Book a Call with BLO” facility. Any voter can submit a request to speak with their BLO through the voters.eci.gov.in portal. The BLO is required to contact the applicant and resolve the request within 48 hours. All DEOs were instructed to promote and keep the “Book a Call” facility operational, similar to the Voter Helpline 1950.

DISTRICT CONTACT CENTRES

Rinwa told the DEO that District Contact Centres (DCCs) should operate in all districts during SIR, similar to the National Contact Center (NCC) operated by ECI. All calls received at these centres will be recorded and voter queries resolved. DCCs will be operational on all working days. To call any DCC, one has to dial 1950 with the STD code. All DEOs were instructed to ensure proper publicity of the DCC.

All DEOs were also directed to share the day-to-day progress of the SIR with the media and disseminate it through their social media handles.

VOTERS URGED TO PARTICIPATE

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa appealed to voters to actively participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision campaign aimed at strengthening the electoral rolls and democracy.

The distribution of enumeration forms related to the voter list has begun across Uttar Pradesh

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going door-to-door in their respective areas to distribute these enumeration forms to voters.

Every voter is requested to carefully fill out the enumeration form, sign it, and return it to the BLO, he said.

If the voter is not at home, any adult member of the family can fill in the details of all members and submit the form to the BLO with their signatures.

The names of voters whose signed forms are received by the BLO will be included in the upcoming draft voter list, which will be published on December 9, 2025.

It is extremely important that all voters complete their forms on time and provide them to the BLO so that no one is left out.

For eligible citizens, whose names are missing from the 2003 voter list, a second phase will be conducted, where verification will be carried out by the ERO/SDM office by issuing a notice after December 9.

For verification, voters will need to provide proof of Indian citizenship—any valid document (such as Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, electricity bill) can be submitted.

Family members of voters who have died or have permanently moved should inform the BLO through the “Yellow Form” so that erroneous names can be removed from the list.

Representatives of political parties are also actively participating in this campaign to ensure the electoral roll is as accurate and transparent as possible.

All voters should be vigilant so that the final voter list, which will be published on February 7, 2026, is completely error-free and up-to-date, he said.