Spiritually fulfilled, KaIpvasis return home as month of austerity ends

Prem Kumar Jha and his wife Gauri Devi from Borghat, a hamlet in Bihar’s Madhubani, completed their month-long stay on the banks of the Sangam on Wednesday. After embracing a life of austerity and minimalism for weeks, they bathed in the holy rivers on the fifth official bathing festival of Maghi Purnima. Kalpvasis in Sector 7 of the sprawling tent city after completion of their month-long stay on the Sangam banks on Wednesday. (HT)

Ram Narayan and his wife Beena Devi were also excited to return home in Bihar. They bathed twice a day in the Ganga and performed rituals every day since the first bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, which marked the commencement of not only the Mahakumbh but also the month-long period of Kalpvas.

Similarly, Ram Achal Mishra from Pratapgarh completed his 18th Kalpvas. To him, the opportunity to listen to saintly discourses was invaluable.

Shivnath Gahmari, 76, from Satna, who undertook his 23rd Kalpvas, became emotional as he recounted his experience: “I’m leaving the sacred embrace of Maa Ganga with a profound sense of peace and spiritual fulfilment. I vow to return to partake in this unparalleled journey of devotion and enlightenment.’

With the break of the dawn on Maghi Purnima, the Kalpvasis took their final dip in the Triveni Sangam during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta before returning to their camps for concluding rituals. Guided by Tirtha Purohits, they performed sacred offerings, including ‘havan’ and various forms of charity.

While the scriptures mention 84 types of donations, the offerings were accepted based on each devotee’s faith and capacity. Donating beds, food, clothing, and money were observed with great reverence, and for those unable to complete their offerings on Maghi Purnima, a final bath in Trijata the next day served as an alternative before their departure.

Manuscript Magha Mahatmya, authored by Vyasa Rishi, mentions the significance of staying in Prayagraj during the month of Magha. Also, Padma Purana clearly instructs devotees to partake in the sacred activities in the month of Magha in Prayagraj. Continuous bathing during the month in the Sangam waters liberates one’s soul from the cycle of rebirth.

As the Maghi Purnima Snan marked the end of the sacred month-long stay, thousands of Kalpvasis bade an emotional farewell to the Mahakumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, held on the holy banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Their foreheads flashed ‘chandan tika’--a testament of them completing the arduous rituals for ‘moksha’. These devout men and women wrapped up their spiritual sojourn with a final dip in the Triveni and departed with cherished memories and renewed spiritual energy.

The Mahakumbh administration implemented a strategic exit plan for the Kalpwasis to ensure a safe and organised departure. DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna had previously appealed to devotees regarding the orderly dispersal process.

Given the enormous crowd, vehicles were permitted to exit only after the Mela ground began to clear up. Tractors and other small vehicles designated for the Kalpvasis were stationed in parking areas outside the Mela zone, ensuring smooth transit once devotees completed their final rituals and bathing.