Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Spitting in public: LMC realises 33,550 as fine in two days

Spitting in public: LMC realises 33,550 as fine in two days

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 25, 2023 01:14 AM IST

The primary goal of the campaign ‘Spitting is prohibited’ is to maintain continuity of the beautification being done under the G20.

The Lucknow and Agra Municipal Corporations have started levying fines on those spitting, urinating, or defecating in open areas.

Artwork by the Arts college students spoiled with spit near Janeshwar Mishra underpass in Lucknow (HT Photo)
Artwork by the Arts college students spoiled with spit near Janeshwar Mishra underpass in Lucknow (HT Photo)

“The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) realised a fine of 33,550 in the two days that the campaign has run. The Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) also realised fines. The figures are yet to be compiled,” an official said. To preserve the beautification work being done for G20 events, a unique campaign titled ‘Spitting is prohibited’ kicked off under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Thursday, which will run till March 1 this year.

The campaign’s primary goal is to maintain continuity of the beautification being done under the G20.

“Fines were imposed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) campaign on people found spitting, urinating, or defecating in open areas, thereby destroying the beautification efforts of LMC and AMC,” said Neha Sharma, state mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), UP.

She further stated that efforts are underway to transform the state’s cities from ‘good’ to ‘great’ according to global standards.

The Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Guidelines include cleanliness, litter-free zones, red and yellow zones, zero tolerance for open urination, and other measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out