Spl officers deployed for Kanwar Yatra, ’copters for aerial vigil
LUCKNOW The state police had deployed special officers on Kanwar Yatra routes and helicopters for aerial vigilance, said police officials here on Sunday. The police officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to ensure safety and security of all pilgrims during this auspicious Sawan month and all possible facilities had been provided for them.
The devotees undertake an arduous trek, mostly on foot, to collect water from the Ganga and offer it in Shiva temples in their localities or those situated in historical places during Saawan month which started from Thursday and will end on August 11. The main occasion of Jalabhishek (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be on ‘Shivratri’ on July 26. On the CM’s directives, the administrations and police officials of districts have made arrangements for a safe and secure trek for the devotees on the route of the Yatra.
In a press note issued by the state police headquarters, the police officials said Kanwars were moving carrying tricolour flag as ‘Kanwar Tiranga Yatra’ in view of 75 years of celebration scheduled under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ and special arrangements had been made for this.
The officials said as many as 162 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Para-Military Forces as well as civil police personnel would be deployed at different Kanwar Yatra routes, Shiv temples, rivers and ghats as well as Saawan Melas and camps organised for people taking up this annual pilgrimage across the state.
UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said as many as 151 companies of PAC and 11 companies of CPMF would be deployed for safe and secure trek for devotees on 840 Kanwar routes of nearly 12,535 kilometres, around 4556 Shivalayas (Shiv temples) where devotees offer water to Shiv Linga, 322 rivers and ghats from where devotees would collect water and 314 places where Saawan Melas would be organised across the state.
The ADG said 1670 meetings had been conducted with authorities of different Kanwariya organisations to make arrangements for nearly a month-long religious trek. He said 1523 rest and food camps for Kanwars would be organised. Meetings were also held with managements of different temples to make security arrangements and manage crowd movement. He said these organisations set up roadside camps which offered food, water, bedding and washrooms to devotees.
He said as many as 927 sensitive and trouble prone spots had been identified related to Kanwar Yatras and necessary deployment had been done at these places. He said the entire Kanwar routes and temples had been divided into 1917 sectors and 1195 quick response teams had been deployed in these sectors.
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited. However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month. NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
Greater Noida smart village project survey underway
The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop 16 more villages as smart villages, with facilities that include free Wi-Fi, proper drainage system, piped drinking water, community centres, sewage network and smooth roads, among others. It has roped in a private agency which has begun conducting drone surveys of all 16 villages. The authority will spend ₹160 crore tentatively on this project, which aims to develop civic facilities in these villages.
Days after two minors die in Ghaziabad, water samples confirm contamination
Ghaziabad: The district health department has found the presence of contamination in drinking water samples at Swarn Jayanti Puram residential locality, where two children —aged five and seven — died on July 20 and 21 respectively due to diarrhoea, vomiting and other health complications. The colony is yet to be handed over to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and is maintained by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
