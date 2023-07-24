SP will contest MP polls with full might: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party would contest the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with full strength and preparedness. The SP had won four assembly seats in MP in 1998, seven in 2003, one each in 2008 and 2018. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 assembly seats, has been SP’s second best-performing state. It is bracing for assembly polls scheduled towards 2023-end.

“In 2003, we won seven seats in the MP assembly polls, and this time we will surpass that result. If we contest the elections with unity and coordination, we will have desired results in the polls”, said Yadav during the party’s first full-fledged meeting held in Lucknow for the 2023 assembly polls in five states -- MP, Rajasthan, Chattishgarh, Telengana, and Mizoram.

“The meeting also discussed probable candidates for the MP polls,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, national secretary and spokesperson, SP.

SP’s MP state president Ramayan Singh Patel, former MP state president Gauri Yadav, senior SP leader in Lucknow, Udaiveer Singh, and others were present.

“Now, SP will be unstoppable for it struggles for the poor, backward people and they all are the party’s strength. Madhya Pradesh also has a large population of tribals. The party should increase its influence among the tribal population as it is committed to social justice and respect to poor, backward and the oppressed,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

He said the saffron party’s governments in UP and MP were neck deep in corruption and scams, and just like UP, the people of MP too wanted to get rid of the BJP government.